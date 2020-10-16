Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (left) lashes out at Taiwan for linking the murder suspect’s voluntary surrender with the mechanism to assist in criminal matters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Taiwan’s visa refusal to murder suspect looking to surrender ‘shocks everybody with common sense’, Hong Kong security chief says
- Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang says the matter involves the exercise of jurisdictions and government powers
- But Hong Kong security minister John Lee accuses Taipei of disrespecting the city’s jurisdiction by repeating requests for mutual legal assistance
