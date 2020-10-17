Dr Mak Wan-ling (left) appears at court for her trial for manslaughter over her administration of an experimental treatment. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong beauty clinic doctor tried for manslaughter over experimental treatment that left one client dead
- Prosecutor says the treatment is so new that its clinical benefits even in severely ill patients are still uncertain
- The defendant, however, is accused of administering the treatment to healthy women, saying it would be good for them
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Dr Mak Wan-ling (left) appears at court for her trial for manslaughter over her administration of an experimental treatment. Photo: Felix Wong