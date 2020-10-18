The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock
Penny dreadful: Hong Kong get-rich-quick scam investors watch in horror as stock price spikes, crashes in hours
- Fraudsters use WhatsApp to target victims in ‘pump and dump’ manipulation of stock price
- Victim who lost $1.2 million says she was befriended by ‘caring woman’ who led her into scam
