The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock
The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Penny dreadful: Hong Kong get-rich-quick scam investors watch in horror as stock price spikes, crashes in hours

  • Fraudsters use WhatsApp to target victims in ‘pump and dump’ manipulation of stock price
  • Victim who lost $1.2 million says she was befriended by ‘caring woman’ who led her into scam

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:24am, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock
The Securities and Futures Commission said scammers were usually successful because they prayed on people’s greed. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE