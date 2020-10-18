About four tonnes of high-end fruit was among the haul taken in a raid by Hong Kong customs officials on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs arrests 22, seizes HK$20 million in high-end fruit, frozen meat during raid on barge used as ‘mobile warehouse’
- Officials also seized three tugboats tied to the scheme, which saw smugglers unload the food onto smaller boats bound for mainland China
- About 240 tonnes of meat was seized, including beef, offal and chicken feet from sources including the US, Britain, Brazil, Chile and India
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
