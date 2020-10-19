Cheng Lai-king, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, appears at the High Court in Admiralty on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Cheng Lai-king, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, appears at the High Court in Admiralty on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cheng Lai-king, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, appears at the High Court in Admiralty on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: district councillor who doxxed police officer, family ‘thankful’ after getting suspended sentence

  • Cheng Lai-king, of the Central and Western District Council, had posted the name and details of officer accused of shooting Indonesian reporter in the eye
  • Judge agreed with prosecutors that her position as a public officer holder made her more culpable, saying ‘greater care’ should have been expected of her

Topic |   Doxxing and cyberbullying
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:34pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheng Lai-king, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, appears at the High Court in Admiralty on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Cheng Lai-king, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, appears at the High Court in Admiralty on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cheng Lai-king, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, appears at the High Court in Admiralty on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE