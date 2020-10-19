A worker on Monday replaces the street-side railing in front of police headquarters in Wan Chai after removing water-filled barricades there. Photo: Felix Wong A worker on Monday replaces the street-side railing in front of police headquarters in Wan Chai after removing water-filled barricades there. Photo: Felix Wong
Barriers put up to protect Hong Kong police stations from protesters finally coming down amid waning unrest, insiders say

  • Sources credit decision to take down large, water-filled barricades to effects of national security law and anti-pandemic measures
  • However, there are no plans yet to remove barriers around Legislative Council and Beijing’s liaison office

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:49pm, 19 Oct, 2020

