Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, subject to a high-profile arrest in August, had another of his offices raided by police last week. Photo: EPA-EFE Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, subject to a high-profile arrest in August, had another of his offices raided by police last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Jimmy Lai takes Hong Kong police to court seeking return of seized materials in office raid

  • Lawyers for the media mogul have asked for an injunction preventing the review of any documents that fall outside scope of warrant
  • The raid by the newly formed national security unit led to boxes of materials removed from Lai’s office over the course of an hour last Thursday

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:42pm, 19 Oct, 2020

