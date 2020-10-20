Bystanders scuffle with a man suspected of robbing a finance company staff member as one of his accomplices jumps into a getaway van. Photo: Facebook Bystanders scuffle with a man suspected of robbing a finance company staff member as one of his accomplices jumps into a getaway van. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong bystanders come to aid of robbery victim, subduing suspect accused of snatching US$500,000

  • Suspects attacked finance company staff member and his girlfriend as they were returning to office, police say
  • Bystanders queuing outside a restaurant intervene to pin down the suspect carrying the loot

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:54pm, 20 Oct, 2020

