Wong Ching-bor leaving the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong woman who lost her legs and fingers in right hand to sepsis after botched experimental therapy says she was not told of deadly side effects
- Wong Ching-bor fell ill soon after receiving infusion administered by Dr Mak Wan-ling on October 3, 2012
- She says she was told the only possible side effect of the immunity boosting therapy could be slight fever
Topic | Hong Kong courts
