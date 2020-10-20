The High Court on Monday began the trial of a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend more than 30 times. Photo: Warton Li The High Court on Monday began the trial of a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend more than 30 times. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong engineer on trial for stabbing his girlfriend 30 times over sex tape fight claims mental illness-induced blackout

  • Prosecutors reject the defendant’s claim that he had no recollection of the events in question due to a psychological episode
  • Court hears defendant was seen on CCTV buying knife just before meeting his girlfriend, and hours after arguing with her about sex tapes

Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:03am, 21 Oct, 2020

