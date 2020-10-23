Riot police block the footbridge at the Cross Harbour Terminus linking Hung Hom MTR Station and Polytechnic University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Roy Issa Riot police block the footbridge at the Cross Harbour Terminus linking Hung Hom MTR Station and Polytechnic University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong teen jailed for 30 days for assaulting police officer during protests, after appeal court overturns original sentence of probation

  • Clifford Kung had initially been spared jail but judges sided with prosecutors in deciding that punishment was ‘manifestly inadequate’
  • The young clerk admitted kicking a sergeant as he was walking to work on November 11, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:25pm, 23 Oct, 2020

