Riot police block the footbridge at the Cross Harbour Terminus linking Hung Hom MTR Station and Polytechnic University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong teen jailed for 30 days for assaulting police officer during protests, after appeal court overturns original sentence of probation
- Clifford Kung had initially been spared jail but judges sided with prosecutors in deciding that punishment was ‘manifestly inadequate’
- The young clerk admitted kicking a sergeant as he was walking to work on November 11, 2019
Hong Kong courts
