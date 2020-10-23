Secretary for Security John Lee speaks to the media about the case of fugitive Chan Tong-kai earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong rejects Taiwan’s proposal for official meeting to hand over evidence, sort out travel for murder suspect
- Taiwan continues to insist on government-to-government engagement in the case of fugitive Chan Tong-kai
- Hong Kong, however, maintains there is no legal framework for doing so, and that ‘working-level cooperation’ will have to suffice
