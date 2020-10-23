Kwong Sing-yu served Shun Tin Estate as the community officer for the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong for eight years. Photo: Handout. Kwong Sing-yu served Shun Tin Estate as the community officer for the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong for eight years. Photo: Handout.
Kwong Sing-yu served Shun Tin Estate as the community officer for the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong for eight years. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong community worker jailed for a year for slashing reporter and passer-by during protests

  • Lawyers for Kwong Sing-yu say he attacked his victims after a heated exchange over differences in political views, and it was not planned
  • But Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui dismisses the statement, saying Kwong’s act was ‘very dangerous and unwise’

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:25pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kwong Sing-yu served Shun Tin Estate as the community officer for the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong for eight years. Photo: Handout. Kwong Sing-yu served Shun Tin Estate as the community officer for the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong for eight years. Photo: Handout.
Kwong Sing-yu served Shun Tin Estate as the community officer for the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong for eight years. Photo: Handout.
READ FULL ARTICLE