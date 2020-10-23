The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong national security law: man who challenged detention will have to foot government’s bill for adopting wrong legal procedure
- Tong Ying-kit’s counsel Linda Wong argues he should not have to pay for the department’s costs, as he was entitled to move court against deprivation of liberty
- But Jenkin Suen SC says Tong’s habeas corpus application was a collateral challenge of criminal proceedings and amounted to an abuse of process
Topic | Hong Kong courts
