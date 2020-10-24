An officer issues a warning to owners of illegally parked motorbikes in Kwun Tong. Photo: Felix Wong An officer issues a warning to owners of illegally parked motorbikes in Kwun Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

As protests wane, regular police work in Hong Kong resumes, led by crackdown on illegal parking with 1.9 million tickets issued in nine months

  • Errant motorists targeted as officers deployed to protests last year return to normal duties
  • Barriers outside police stations being removed; foot patrols, anti-crime operations resume

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:55pm, 24 Oct, 2020

