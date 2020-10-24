Chan Tong-kai is wanted in Taiwan for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police invite mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-wing for talks amid tussle with Taiwan over suspect’s surrender
- Police source says officers will try to understand the family’s demands as the city and Taiwan are yet to agree on evidence sharing and suspect’s surrender
- But the mother of Poon Hiu-wing says she will only accept the invitation if the force promises to meet Taiwanese authorities to help her get justice
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
