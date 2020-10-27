Ten police officers were fined for taking part in an illegal gathering. Photo: Warton Li Ten police officers were fined for taking part in an illegal gathering. Photo: Warton Li
Ten police officers were fined for taking part in an illegal gathering. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer assaulted female colleague during illegal late-night dinner party in drunken row over alcohol

  • Pair had to be separated by others after policewoman mocked veteran sergeant’s inability to drink
  • Group of 10 officers fined after breaking ban on more than four people gathering in public

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:36pm, 27 Oct, 2020

