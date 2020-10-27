Chiu Ka-chun was found not guilty at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong Chiu Ka-chun was found not guilty at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student accused of throwing a brick at police cleared after magistrate warns of mistaken identity risk

  • Chiu Ka-chun, 19, was acquitted on Tuesday of taking part in an unlawful assembly on National Day last year
  • Court finds him not guilty after magistrate raises prospect of mistaken identity by arresting officer

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:33pm, 27 Oct, 2020

