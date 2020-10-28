The appointment of Mr Justice Patrick Hodge brings the number of overseas judges serving as non-permanent members of the Court of Final Appeal to 14. Photo: AP
Hong Kong lawmakers back appointment of leading British judge to city’s top court
- Legislative Council subcommittee endorses adding Mr Justice Patrick Hodge as non-permanent member of Court of Final Appeal
- During debate some question why city can’t recruit from other jurisdictions such as Singapore and Malaysia
