Anti-government protesters march from Causeway Bay to Central in defiance of an anti-mask law on October 5, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong judge jails trio over ‘senseless’ attacks on bystanders during last year’s protests
- Defenders have maintained the three acted out of character and on bad information, but judge Anthony Kwok rules the offences were ‘still very serious’
- The attacks were against a mainland man who was spotted holding a brick-like object, and a drunken local who was mistaken for a policeman
