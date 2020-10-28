Members of the public will be encouraged to share information they have on activities threatening national security via a new hotline, according to sources. Photo: Sun Yeung Members of the public will be encouraged to share information they have on activities threatening national security via a new hotline, according to sources. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to launch national security hotline for public to help specialist officers enforce Beijing-imposed law

  • Police national security unit set to open multi-platform channel as early as November to gather intelligence from the public, sources say
  • Informants’ identities protected, information shared only among national security police, according to sources

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Updated: 11:06pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the public will be encouraged to share information they have on activities threatening national security via a new hotline, according to sources. Photo: Sun Yeung
