Members of the public will be encouraged to share information they have on activities threatening national security via a new hotline, according to sources. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong police to launch national security hotline for public to help specialist officers enforce Beijing-imposed law
- Police national security unit set to open multi-platform channel as early as November to gather intelligence from the public, sources say
- Informants’ identities protected, information shared only among national security police, according to sources
