Former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong top court judges question short hair ‘convention’ for male prisoners, ask why ‘norm’ wasn’t changed when the Beatles popularised hippie hairdos
- Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma says officials have offered no evidence to back the assertion that it is conventional for men to have short hair
- But government lawyer Stewart Wong says the hairstyle restriction on male prisoners is an ‘administrative decision’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
