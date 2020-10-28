Former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee Former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong top court judges question short hair ‘convention’ for male prisoners, ask why ‘norm’ wasn’t changed when the Beatles popularised hippie hairdos

  • Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma says officials have offered no evidence to back the assertion that it is conventional for men to have short hair
  • But government lawyer Stewart Wong says the hairstyle restriction on male prisoners is an ‘administrative decision’

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:53pm, 28 Oct, 2020

