Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li
Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Schoolboy arrested over cross-border credit card scam, as Hong Kong and Macau officers detain 35 suspected gang members

  • Officers took part in joint operation over five days and believe gang had illegally acquired credit card details of more than 200 people
  • Hong Kong police arrested five members, including a 12-year-old boy

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:25pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li
Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE