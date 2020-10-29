Police in Hong Kong and Macau worked together to arrest the gang. Photo: Warton Li
Schoolboy arrested over cross-border credit card scam, as Hong Kong and Macau officers detain 35 suspected gang members
- Officers took part in joint operation over five days and believe gang had illegally acquired credit card details of more than 200 people
- Hong Kong police arrested five members, including a 12-year-old boy
Topic | Crime
