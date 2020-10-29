A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s ranking in global law and order index plunges from fifth place to 82nd on the heels of last year’s unrest
- The index measures the public’s perceptions of personal security, and their faith in the police
- The rankings are based on a survey conducted last autumn, at the height of the city’s anti-government protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
