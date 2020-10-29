A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s ranking in global law and order index plunges from fifth place to 82nd on the heels of last year’s unrest

  • The index measures the public’s perceptions of personal security, and their faith in the police
  • The rankings are based on a survey conducted last autumn, at the height of the city’s anti-government protest movement

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 5:46pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new index by the US firm Gallup has found that people’s perceptions of personal security and their faith in police has plummeted. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE