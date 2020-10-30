The High Court on Friday issued an order banning doxxing of judicial officials. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court grants injunction forbidding doxxing of judicial officials and their families
- The order is intended to protect judicial independence in the face of harassment of judges and other officials
- Incidents of judicial officials being targeted are said to have started last November, as more protest-related cases were coming before the courts
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court on Friday issued an order banning doxxing of judicial officials. Photo: Warton Li