Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court grants injunction forbidding doxxing of judicial officials and their families

  • The order is intended to protect judicial independence in the face of harassment of judges and other officials
  • Incidents of judicial officials being targeted are said to have started last November, as more protest-related cases were coming before the courts

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 2:10pm, 30 Oct, 2020

