Between January and August this year, police handled 415 reports of fake-official phone scams in which fraudsters bagged around HK$200 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Four students held for conning as many Hongkongers out of HK$8 million through phone scam
- The students – all females and aged between 19 and 21 – are accused of working for con artists who posed as law enforcement officers from mainland China
- They were recruited to work as spies and to collect money or personal details, such as bank details, from victims or to take the targets to bank to withdraw cash
Topic | Crime
