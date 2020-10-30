Hong Kong customs officers have seized about 100,000 counterfeit masks with an estimated market value of about HK$3 million. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong customs seizes largest haul of fake N95 masks meant for overseas market
- A 71-year-old owner of a local trading company was arrested and later released on bail
- Officers are trying to track the source and destination of the HK$3 million worth of fake products
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong customs officers have seized about 100,000 counterfeit masks with an estimated market value of about HK$3 million. Photo: Winson Wong