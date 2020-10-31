A Tuen Mun Court judge on Friday sentenced a police officer to rehab after he was caught buying ketamine. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong policeman caught buying ketamine sentenced to rehab
- The officer was said to have continued abusing drugs even while out on bail in the current case
- Though the officer requested jail time over rehab, judge refuses, noting he was ‘considerably addicted to drugs’
