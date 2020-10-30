Anti-government protesters outside Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Anti-government protesters outside Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: High Court convicts teenagers in PolyU protest case, strikes down previous ruling

  • Prosecutors ask court to jail both teenagers, or at least impose a custodial sentence, arguing that punishment and deterrence are of ‘paramount importance’
  • But Chief Judge of the High Court Mr Justice Jeremy Poon says there are statutory restrictions on punishing young people

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:58pm, 30 Oct, 2020

