Anti-government protesters outside Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: High Court convicts teenagers in PolyU protest case, strikes down previous ruling
- Prosecutors ask court to jail both teenagers, or at least impose a custodial sentence, arguing that punishment and deterrence are of ‘paramount importance’
- But Chief Judge of the High Court Mr Justice Jeremy Poon says there are statutory restrictions on punishing young people
Topic | Hong Kong courts
