Romance and cryptocurrency: lovelorn Hongkongers taken for tens of millions by new hybrid scam, police sources say

  • Luring their targets into bogus investments is allowing international love scammers to take more than ever from each victim, force insiders say
  • About a third of recent cases involving phoney online romances also saw targets pulled into schemes involving non-existent cryptocurrency accounts

Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Oct, 2020

