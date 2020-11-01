A 40-second video of the assault, uploaded on social media, showed a girl in school uniform slapping the victim twice on her face. Photo: Facebook A 40-second video of the assault, uploaded on social media, showed a girl in school uniform slapping the victim twice on her face. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Four Hong Kong teenagers arrested over assault on schoolmate

  • The girls, aged 13 to 15, have been accused of slapping and kicking a schoolmate, and putting a container on her head following altercation
  • Police say issue is tied to a dispute during a public transport ride, while school stresses it will not tolerate such incidents

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Phila Siu
Updated: 4:20pm, 1 Nov, 2020

A 40-second video of the assault, uploaded on social media, showed a girl in school uniform slapping the victim twice on her face. Photo: Facebook A 40-second video of the assault, uploaded on social media, showed a girl in school uniform slapping the victim twice on her face. Photo: Facebook
A 40-second video of the assault, uploaded on social media, showed a girl in school uniform slapping the victim twice on her face. Photo: Facebook
