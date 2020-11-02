The drugs haul, in terms of its weight and value, is Hong Kong customs’ biggest ever seizure of this kind. Photo: Felix Wong The drugs haul, in terms of its weight and value, is Hong Kong customs’ biggest ever seizure of this kind. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs seizes record haul of crystal meth worth HK$300 million hidden in cement bags

  • The drugs were found in a shipping container, and were being sent from Mexico to Australia
  • The seized consignment could be worth five times more in Australia, official says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:45pm, 2 Nov, 2020

