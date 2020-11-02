Masked protesters clash with police in Mong Kok during the three-day Lunar New Year holiday in 2016. Photo: Edward Wong Masked protesters clash with police in Mong Kok during the three-day Lunar New Year holiday in 2016. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong pair admit to rioting and vandalising government property during clash with police four years ago

  • Tam Pak-hei, 22, pleads guilty to hurling bricks and objects at officers in Mong Kok in 2016
  • Wong Kwok-pan, 24, admits to illegally removing a signpost from a pavement and damaging the walkway

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:18pm, 2 Nov, 2020

