The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout
Suspected sex worker arrested in Hong Kong sparks difficult police contact-tracing effort after testing positive for Covid-19
- The origin of the woman’s infection is still unknown, and could have been a client, police source says, while others may have been exposed by her in turn
- Four police officers, six immigration staff and six people the woman shared a cell with in detention have already been quarantined
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
