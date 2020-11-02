The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout
The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Suspected sex worker arrested in Hong Kong sparks difficult police contact-tracing effort after testing positive for Covid-19

  • The origin of the woman’s infection is still unknown, and could have been a client, police source says, while others may have been exposed by her in turn
  • Four police officers, six immigration staff and six people the woman shared a cell with in detention have already been quarantined

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:55pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout
The Oriental Lander Hotel in Mong Kok, where a suspected sex worker who later tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested last week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE