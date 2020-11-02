Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the opening of Hong Kong Legal Week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hails ‘timely and essential’ national security law in opening remarks at city’s legal week
- Chief executive says she will continue to back legislation without fear despite continued attacks by foreign governments
- Top judge defends city’s judiciary against suggestions its independence has been compromised by new law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the opening of Hong Kong Legal Week. Photo: Handout