A District Court judge has handed a woman three years and five months in jail for a series of shocking attacks on her then-boyfriend in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong woman jailed for three years, five months over brutal assaults on boyfriend that showed ‘no mercy’
- Series of four assaults left the man with severe burns to his lap and cuts over much of his body
- Judge June Cheung rules the nature of the abuse, which also left the man with post-traumatic stress disorder, required a jail sentence
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
