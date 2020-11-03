Police are searching for a four-strong gang that stole a large sum of cash from a man in his late 30s. Photo: Warton Li Police are searching for a four-strong gang that stole a large sum of cash from a man in his late 30s. Photo: Warton Li
Police are searching for a four-strong gang that stole a large sum of cash from a man in his late 30s. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong gang on motorcycles threatens HK$400,000 robbery victim with stun gun, knives

  • Armed group of four still at large after threatening victim, 39, riding off with the cash
  • The gang fled on two motorbikes from the scene in Mai Po Lung Road, Lok Ma Chau, early on Tuesday

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:02pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police are searching for a four-strong gang that stole a large sum of cash from a man in his late 30s. Photo: Warton Li Police are searching for a four-strong gang that stole a large sum of cash from a man in his late 30s. Photo: Warton Li
Police are searching for a four-strong gang that stole a large sum of cash from a man in his late 30s. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE