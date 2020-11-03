A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to two years in jail for doxxing police officers and their family members. Photo: Warton Li A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to two years in jail for doxxing police officers and their family members. Photo: Warton Li
A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to two years in jail for doxxing police officers and their family members. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: two years’ jail for first found guilty of doxxing police, families amid anti-government unrest

  • District judge says ‘deterrent sentence’ needed given seriousness of crime, noting distress caused to innocent family members
  • Chan King-hei, 33, was convicted last month of accessing the data of three public figures, 20 police officer and six of their family members

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:32pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to two years in jail for doxxing police officers and their family members. Photo: Warton Li A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to two years in jail for doxxing police officers and their family members. Photo: Warton Li
A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to two years in jail for doxxing police officers and their family members. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE