Cage holding two dog carcasses found on Hong Kong beach, recalling dark discovery of 15 dead pets in August

  • Police say the dogs were found by a woman in Lantau Island’s Sham Wat, who had spotted a pair of crates floating offshore on Sunday
  • A number of drowned pets were found in similar circumstances over August 26 and 27, days after a customs operation at sea had seized living animals

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:30pm, 3 Nov, 2020

A cage containing the carcasses of two dogs was found washed up on a beach in Lantau Island’s Sham Wat. Photo: Google Map
