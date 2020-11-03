A cage containing the carcasses of two dogs was found washed up on a beach in Lantau Island’s Sham Wat. Photo: Google Map
Cage holding two dog carcasses found on Hong Kong beach, recalling dark discovery of 15 dead pets in August
- Police say the dogs were found by a woman in Lantau Island’s Sham Wat, who had spotted a pair of crates floating offshore on Sunday
- A number of drowned pets were found in similar circumstances over August 26 and 27, days after a customs operation at sea had seized living animals
Topic | Crime
