This very good boy will be a drug smuggler’s worst nightmare in about another year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs’ puppies report for detection duty as department’s local breeding programme begins basic training
- Six from same litter are first under an effort to make city less dependent on imported sniffer dogs for work at border, airport
- A more formal 10-week detection training course will get under way after they turn one year old next summer
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
