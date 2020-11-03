The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li
Filipino domestic helper fired over child abuse allegations wins appeal against claims dismissal by Hong Kong tribunal
- High Court finds no evidence supporting employer’s accusations, and declares dismissal of helper’s case ‘an error of law’ based on presiding officer’s report
- Mallorca Domingo had sued employer Ng Mei-shuen in 2016 over dismissal on improper grounds, seeking damages of some HK$85,900
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li