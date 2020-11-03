The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Filipino domestic helper fired over child abuse allegations wins appeal against claims dismissal by Hong Kong tribunal

  • High Court finds no evidence supporting employer’s accusations, and declares dismissal of helper’s case ‘an error of law’ based on presiding officer’s report
  • Mallorca Domingo had sued employer Ng Mei-shuen in 2016 over dismissal on improper grounds, seeking damages of some HK$85,900

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:34pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court on Tuesday found the previous dismissal of the claim of a fired domestic helper to be unfounded. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE