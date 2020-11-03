Hong Kong customs shows off a haul of some 7,700 hairy crabs seized at a border checkpoint last week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officials net shipment of nearly 8,000 hairy crabs, pinch driver on suspicion of smuggling
- The record haul of the delicacy was seized along with nearly eight tonnes of suspected smuggled frozen food
- Hairy crabs are in season from late September to November, with the latest bust coming on the heels of two similar ones in recent weeks
