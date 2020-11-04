Superintendent Yip Wing-lam discusses the HK$95 million gold scam at a press conference. Photo: Jonathan Wong Superintendent Yip Wing-lam discusses the HK$95 million gold scam at a press conference. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong-listed company investigated over HK$95 million gold scam as police arrest six and launch hunt for major shareholder

  • Twenty victims conned into buying bullion with promise of big returns on their investment
  • Police freeze bank accounts containing HK$3.1 million as part of investigation

Clifford Lo and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 4:28pm, 4 Nov, 2020

