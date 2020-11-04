Supporters gesture outside West Kowloon Court in support of opposition activist Tam Tak-chi. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi accused of breaking sedition law to challenge legality of the colonial-era legislation
- Tam Tak-chi, from People Power, faces 14 charges related to making seditious remarks and other public order offences
- Magistrate refuses to hear application to dispute legality of rarely used sedition law, case sent to District Court
