Supporters gesture outside West Kowloon Court in support of opposition activist Tam Tak-chi. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi accused of breaking sedition law to challenge legality of the colonial-era legislation

  • Tam Tak-chi, from People Power, faces 14 charges related to making seditious remarks and other public order offences
  • Magistrate refuses to hear application to dispute le﻿gality of rarely used sedition law, case sent to District Court

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:32pm, 4 Nov, 2020

