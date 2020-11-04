Opposition lawmakers grilled Hong Kong security chief John Lee on Wednesday over a string of protest-related cases in which judges accused police of unreliable testimony. Photo: Jonathan Wong Opposition lawmakers grilled Hong Kong security chief John Lee on Wednesday over a string of protest-related cases in which judges accused police of unreliable testimony. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: security chief rejects accusation police have lied on stand in court cases tied to unrest

  • John Lee’s grilling at Legco follows recent protester acquittals in which officers were accused of unreliable testimony
  • But instances of ‘unclear memory’ are no proof that law has been breached, he tells lawmakers

Updated: 5:25pm, 4 Nov, 2020

