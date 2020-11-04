Cleaner Lee Kai-fat (right) leaves the High Court on Wednesday with lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Jasmine Siu Cleaner Lee Kai-fat (right) leaves the High Court on Wednesday with lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong man with mental disability walks free after successful appeal of weapons possession sentence

  • Judge knocks down local cleaner’s sentence for possessing a suspected petrol bomb and a laser pen to time already served
  • The defence had argued that the man, who has the intellectual capacity of an 11-year-old, had only wanted to imitate protesters, and had no intention to harm anyone

Updated: 7:04pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Cleaner Lee Kai-fat (right) leaves the High Court on Wednesday with lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun. Photo: Jasmine Siu
