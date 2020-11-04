Leung Chun-ying’s group filed its first judicial review application against the administration in September. Photo: Winson Wong Leung Chun-ying’s group filed its first judicial review application against the administration in September. Photo: Winson Wong
Leung Chun-ying’s group filed its first judicial review application against the administration in September. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung takes government to court again, this time over handling of opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo’s ‘illegal’ basement flat

  • Leung, himself once the subject of an illegal structures case, decries Buildings Department’s ‘breathtaking delay’ in tackling opposition lawmaker’s case
  • In September, the former leader’s 803 Funds filed for a judicial review over the Education Bureau’s refusal to identify teachers guilty of misconduct

Topic |   Leung Chun-ying
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:23pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Leung Chun-ying’s group filed its first judicial review application against the administration in September. Photo: Winson Wong Leung Chun-ying’s group filed its first judicial review application against the administration in September. Photo: Winson Wong
Leung Chun-ying’s group filed its first judicial review application against the administration in September. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE