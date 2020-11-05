Dominant mainland messaging app WeChat is one of three ways Hongkongers can submit tips about alleged national security law violations. Photo: Shutterstock
National security law: controversial hotline goes live as Hong Kong police invite public to submit anonymous tips
- Residents can send information related to alleged violations of law via SMS, email and WeChat, the mainland’s most influential messaging app
- Opposition lawmakers have decried the move, saying it will create a chilling effect on political dialogue in the city
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
