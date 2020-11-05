Police display evidence collected during the anti-triad operation in northern Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Undercover police sting on Hong Kong triad factions nets more than 150 suspects linked to vice, gambling and illicit drinking dens
- One of the factions also ran a loan-shark syndicate that preyed on gamblers, lending them money at annual interest rates of up to 1,140 per cent
- 102 men and 51 women arrested since October after agent went undercover last year to gather evidence and identify top gang leaders
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
