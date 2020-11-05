Cheung Chau resident Cheung Kwok-ying, 69, leaving Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong man gets suspended jail sentence for attempting to feed painkiller-stuffed sausages to neighbour’s dog
- Cheung Kwok-ying, 69, says he was not aware of the possible side effects of offering painkillers to a dog, adding he only wanted to quiet down the animal
- But Deputy Magistrate Philip Chan says it is common sense that such medication is only meant for an adult person and should be taken in limited dosage
Topic | Hong Kong courts
